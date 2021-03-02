Ravi Shastri Gets COVID-19 Vaccine in Ahmedabad 

The Indian team is in Ahmedabad with the visiting England side and both sides are going to play the final Test match of the ongoing series beginning 4 March, before moving on to the white-ball leg.

India and England are locked at 2-1 in the four match Test series, with the hosts on the cusp of making it to the first World Test Championship final against New Zealand. India only need to avoid in the fourth Test against England.

India lost the first Test in Chennai before bouncing back in style in the second and third Tests. The Indian team however will be without the ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was released from the squad for personal reasons. The bowler is not expected to feature any further in England’s tour of India.

After the Test series, India and England will play 5 T20Is in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium before moving to Pune for 3 ODIs, which will be played behind closed doors.