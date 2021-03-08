‘My Selfless Friend’: Serena Williams Speaks Out for Meghan Markle

Hours after the show was aired lived on Sunday night in America, the world’s foremost women’s tennis player Serena Williams took to Instagram to speak out for her friend.

“Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life — and leads by example — with empathy and compassion. She teaches me everyday what it means to be truly noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she's experienced,” she wrote.

“I know first hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color to minimise us, to break us down and demonise us. We must recognise our obligation to decry malicious, unfounded gossip and tabloid journalism. The mental health consequences of systemic oppression and victimisation are devastating, isolating and all too often lethal,” the post read.

“I want Meghan’s daughter, my daughter, and your daughter to live in a society that is driven by respect,” she added.