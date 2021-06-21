Lionel Messi Keeps Promise He Made to Fan on Social Media

Superstar Lionel Messi came out of the tight security bubble of his hotel to fulfill the dream of his die-hard Brazilian fan who had his iconic celebration against Real Madrid tattooed on his back. The Argentine team were leaving for a practice session ahead of their game against Paraguay and before getting on the team bus, Messi added his signature to the body art.

The fan, named Igor Magalhaes, is a military firefighter from the municipality of Sobradinho, Brasilia. The tattoo, which took three full sessions to complete, depicts Messi celebrating his late winning goal - 500th of his career - in a 3-2 victory against Real Madrid in 2017. In the inked design, the Barcelona megastar is seen holding his No.10 shirt aloft to a silenced Bernabeu crowd.