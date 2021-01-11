Kuch Kaam Na Aaya: Sehwag After Smith Scuffed Pant’s Batting Mark

Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra tweeted: "Shoes can be used for many things. Removing an opponent's batting guard mark too... Not for taking sharp catches though."

Commentator Harsha Bhogle discussed the incident with Ajit Agarkar and Nick Knight during the lunch interval on Monday. While both players felt that the act wasn't deliberate, users on Twitter slammed Smith.

"Australia's Steve Smith shadow-batted as he came to the crease after the drinks break, and proceeded to remove Rishabh Pant's guard marks," tweeted one of the users along with the video of the act.

"Sandpaper in South Africa, scuffing pitch in Australia, what a player Steve Smith is. Performs everywhere," tweeted another.

This user was referring to Smith, who scored 131 and 81 in the third Test, was handed a one-year ban for his role in the Newlands Test match ball-tampering scandal. David Warner was also banned foe one year while Cameron Bancroft was banned for nine months.