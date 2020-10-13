Kareena Seeks IPL Spot For Toddler Taimur, Delhi Capitals Reply

It’s IPL season, and it’s no wonder that even Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur has been bitten by the cricket bug – least of all because his grandfather was the legendary former Indian captain, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.
Little Taimur was photographer by his mother, playing cricket with some other youngsters. She captioned the picture on Instagram: ‘Any place in the IPL? I can play too.’
Among the many people and accounts that reacted to the post on Instagram was IPL team Delhi Capitals.
"We’d love to see him roar with us. A true Nawab always belongs to the Capital city," wrote the team’s Instagram handle, referring to Taimur’s royal lineage.
