RR Tweets a Promise to Fans, ICC Calls Out Their ‘Throne of Lies’

Rajasthan Royals’ Twitter account gets into some friendly banter with ICC’s.

Rajasthan Royals’ Twitter account gets into some friendly banter with ICC’s. | (Photo: BCCI/IPL/The Quint)

Rahul Tewatia firmly holds IPL’s spotlight after a turnaround match-winning performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad a few days back.

Needing 51 off the last 18 balls, the Haryana cricketer smashed five sixes in an over before Jofra Archer joined the party and the duo got the team to the finish line.

On Wednesday, the team is playing KKR, who have made 174/6 in their 20 overs and the Royals’ Twitter handle got fans in anticipation of an encore.

At 5:28 pm IST, the team’s social media account tweeted, “3000 RTs to make Tewatia & Jofra open the batting tonight” and, Twitter complied.