IPL 2023: Twitter Applauds Gujarat Titans for Back-To-Back Final Qualifications

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans garnered praise from Twitter for second consecutive final appearance.
(Photo: BCCI)
Gujarat Titans qualified for their second consecutive final, and in a convincing fashion, as they handed Mumbai Indians a 62-run defeat in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023.
Shubman Gill's 129-run knock powered the defending champions to 233, whilst with the bat, veteran Mohit Sharma came up trumps, recording a well-deserved five-wicket haul.
Whilst Hardik Pandya's new brand of captaincy deserves credit, coach Ashish Nehra has also been applauded for his composure, tactics and pro-active nature. In the final, Gujarat will be up against the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, 28 May.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Gujarat Titans qualifying for their second consecutive final:
