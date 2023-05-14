IPL 2023: Rajasthan Get Dominated at Home by RCB, Twitter Reacts to Big Defeat

In a rather unexpected occurrence, Rajasthan Royals were dominated by Royal Challengers Bangalore at their home ground, Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium, on Sunday 14 May.

Following an impressive display against Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan's star-studded batting unit were bowled for a paltry score of 59 runs. This is also the second occasion of Bangalore bowling out the Royals to a total under 60, subsequently securing. sixth victory of the season.