IPL 2023: Rajasthan Get Dominated at Home by RCB, Twitter Reacts to Big Defeat

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Rajasthan Royals by 112 runs.
(Photo: BCCI)
In a rather unexpected occurrence, Rajasthan Royals were dominated by Royal Challengers Bangalore at their home ground, Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium, on Sunday 14 May.
Following an impressive display against Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan's star-studded batting unit were bowled for a paltry score of 59 runs. This is also the second occasion of Bangalore bowling out the Royals to a total under 60, subsequently securing. sixth victory of the season.
The highest score by any Rajasthan batter was 35, which were accumulated by Shimron Hetmyer. However, the Caribbean striker could not prevent what was a humbling defeat for his team.
Check the reaction of the netizens towards this massive triumph of the Royal Challengers Bangalore:
