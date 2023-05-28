IPL 2023: Netizens Disappointed as Heavy Rain, Hailstorm Delays CSK vs GT Final

IPL 2023: Rain delayed play in the final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.
(Photo: BCCI)
The start of IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans has been delayed, with a heavy downpour in Ahmedabad. MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings are taking on Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Dhoni’s Chennai defeated Gujarat in the Qualifier 1 to reserve their place in the final, whereas the defending champions, Gujarat defeated the five-time champions, Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 to face Chennai again in the tournament. As of now, the match has been put on hold as the showers and thunderstorm continue to make their presence felt.
With enthusiasm regarding the match sky-rocketing, cricket fans are clearly not pleased with nature's reaction towards the game as they pour their feelings on Twitter.
Here's how Twitter reacted:
