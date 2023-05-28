IPL 2023: Netizens Disappointed as Heavy Rain, Hailstorm Delays CSK vs GT Final

The start of IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans has been delayed, with a heavy downpour in Ahmedabad. MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings are taking on Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Dhoni’s Chennai defeated Gujarat in the Qualifier 1 to reserve their place in the final, whereas the defending champions, Gujarat defeated the five-time champions, Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 to face Chennai again in the tournament. As of now, the match has been put on hold as the showers and thunderstorm continue to make their presence felt.