IPL 2023: Chennai Back in Dominant Avatar, Twitter Reacts to New Table-Toppers

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings advanced to top of the standings after winning the match against Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs
(Photo: BCCI)
Chennai Super Kings returned in their dominating avatar, as they clinched their third consecutive victory by beating Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, 23 April, at the Eden Gardens.
It was the day for the batters to shine, as thanks to half-centuries each by Ajinkya Rahane, Devon Conway and Shivam Dube, CSK posted the highest total of IPL 2023 – 235 runs. In response, KKR could only score 186/8.
Ajinkya Rahane produced a fabulous show as he scored 71 runs off just 29 balls, with 6 fours and 5 sixes. Devon Conway also continued his fiery form as he hit another half-century, while Shivam Dube also played a commendable knock.
With this win, Chennai became the only team to have 10 points in the bag, and subsequently, they now are the new table-toppers. Fans are over the moon as the four-time champions are now living up to their reputation, after a phase of despair.
This is how Twitter reacted to Chennai's massive victory:
