MI’s Perfect Start! Boult Packs Off Stoinis, Rahane Within 3 Overs

Twitter celebrates as Trent Boult picks 2 wickets in the first 3 of the IPL final between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. | (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

There were questions about Trent Boult’s hamstring injury before the IPL final but Mumbai Indians confirmed that he was fit and played him in the big-ticket match against Delhi Capitals.

And he was the first player to make a big move in the match, picking the wicket of Marcus Stoinis in the very first ball of the IPL final. Stoinis had started opening for DC in their previous game, against SRH, and while he played an impactful innings in that match, the Aussie all-rounder nicked one to keeper Quinton de Kock.

Boult, incidentally, was part of the Delhi Capitals franchise in 2018 and 2019 before they had traded him to Mumbai Indians ahead of the auction last December. The irony wasn't lost on Twitter users while they celebrated Mumbai’s solid start.