IPL 2020: Rahul Tewatia Gets Signed Jersey From Virat Kohli

In a post on the official twitter handle of IPL, both Kohli and Tewatia can be seen posing in a picture with the jersey and the picture’s caption said, “Rahul Tewatia is elated as he gets an autographed jersey by Virat Kohli. Moments that matter the most”.

Tewatia played a good cameo in the match against RCB on Saturday in which he made 24 runs in just 12 balls, smashing three huge sixes and helping RR to reach the total of 154 against RCB. But at the end, RCB started off well and opener Paddikal batted brilliantly and scored 63 runs. Virat Kohli regained his form was not out at 72 and helped defeat Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets.