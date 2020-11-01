CSK Directs a Cheeky Post at Teams Still Looking to Qualify

Chennai Super Kings win by 9 wickets and end Kings XI Punjab’s IPL campaign.

Chennai Super Kings ended Kings XI Punjab’s campaign by crushing them to a nine-wicket defeat on Sunday at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Kings XI Punjab needed a win against CSK to have any chance for the playoffs but their hopes were ended by MS Dhoni's CSK.

This was CSK's third straight win on the trot. They restricted KXIP on 153/6 and chased it down comfortably.