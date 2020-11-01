No-Ball Feat Kane Williamson Not Given; Yuvraj, Harbhajan Shocked

Cricketers and fans were shocked after a chest-high ball to Williamson by Isuru Udana was not called a no-ball. IANS A chest-high ball to Kane Williamson by Isuru Udana was not called a no-ball | (Photo: Screengrab/Star Sports) Sports Buzz Cricketers and fans were shocked after a chest-high ball to Williamson by Isuru Udana was not called a no-ball.

Former India cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh criticised the on-field umpires officiating in the Sunrisers Hyderabad-Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL match for not calling a delivery going way above Kane Williamson's waist a no-ball.

The incident took place during the 10th over of SRH’s chase of 121 when Williamson was facing pacer Isuru Udana on Saturday evening. Udana tried to bowl a slower one but he ended up bowling a full toss, which sailed towards Williamson’s chest instead.

The New Zealand skipper was able to bring his bat in time and guided the ball towards fine leg and run for a single. However, to his surprise, none of the two on-field umpires -- Krishnamachari Srinivasan and KN Ananthapadmanabhan -- called it a no-ball, even when Williamson checked with the umpires after reaching the non-striker’s end.

The video of the incident soon went viral on social media, with fans and cricketers expressing shock at the umpiring howler. Harbhajan Singh was rather satirical with his tweet. "No, this isn't a no ball," tweeted Harbhajan along with laughing emojis, along with the video of the incident.

"I honestly can't believe that was not given a no ball! Like seriously!!!" tweeted Yuvraj.

Williamson’s New Zealand teammate, Jimmy Neesham, too, joined the conversation posting a satirical tweet in which he wrote, “ No balls are head high now???”

Some fans, too, were surprised by the shoulder-high ball not given a no-ball and commended Kane Williamson for not getting in an argument with the umpire.

The mistake, however, didn't prove to be costly for SRH as they went on to win the game with more than five overs to spare and earn valuable two points to keep their chances alive of making it to the playoffs in the tournament.

Also read: Clinical Hyderabad Hand Bangalore 5 Wicket Defeat in Sharjah