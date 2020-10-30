‘In My Mind, It’s Century,’ Says Gayle as Fans Celebrate His 99

Kings XI Punjab posted 185/4 against Rajasthan Royals in match 50 of IPL 2020. However, it was the innings of Chris Gayle which caught the attention. The left-handed batsman smacked a blistering knock of 99 runs before getting bowled by Royals' spearhead Jofra Archer. The Universe Boss smashed 8 sixes and 4 fours around the park in his 63-ball knock. He also became the first person to reach the milestone of hitting 1000 sixes in T20 cricket.

Well into the 20th over of the innings, Chris Gayle lost his wicket on 99 after hitting Archer for a maximum in the previous ball. Archer bowled a full bowl that touched Gayle's pad and into the stump.

After failing to convert his knock into a century, Gayle lost his cool and swung his bat in frustration, lost grip and it flew towards short mid-wicket. Even after missing his century, Gayle showed sportsmanship by congratulating the bowler for his wicket and Archer also did the same for his knock.

Things could have been different for Royals had they not dropped Gayle two times, but Gayle took his chances wisely for most part. "It was a good knock, getting out on 99 is unfortunate, these things will happen but it was a good ball, still feeling good," said Gayle. He further added that he would love to win the IPL trophy and that he is enjoying batting with the youngsters. "To be honest, it's all about the mental aspect of my game and that's what keeps me going. I'm enjoying the cricket the same way. I'd love to have the IPL trophy under my belt, but still, a long way to go. I've been having fun out there batting with youngsters and it's a good thing," added the Universe boss. Gayle also said that he was unaware of him getting to 1000 sixes. He also remarked that although he has missed reaching the three-figure knock, in his mind, it's a century.

"I don't know the record (about the 1000 sixes), I'm still hitting it well. The hard work and dedication over the years have paid off. To the guys who I promised to get a century, I missed out today but in my mind, it's a century. We just need a win." Fans were amazed by his innings and lauded the Universe Boss for his entertaining knock. They also praised his sportsman spirit.