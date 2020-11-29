‘Please Say Yes’, Commentators Nervous as Fan Proposes at 2nd ODI

Not a good day for the Indian cricket team in Sydney on Sunday but there was one man in blue who walked away with a smile on his face. A spectator in the stands at the SCG went down on one knee during the second ODI and proposed to a woman wearing Australian football jersey. While the lady took a few seconds to get over the shock of the moment, nervous commentators were heard saying ‘please say yes, please say yes’ on the broadcast.