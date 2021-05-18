Bereaved Veda Krishnamurthy Thanks BCCI for Reaching Out
Veda Krishnamurthy lost her mother and sister in a matter of two weeks due to COVID-19 complications.
Indian batter Veda Krishnamurthy, who lost her mother and sister in a matter of two weeks due to COVID-19 complications, extended her thanks to the BCCI and secretary Jay Shah, in particular, for calling her during these tough times and providing emotional support.
Veda took to Twitter to acknowledge the efforts of the board, stating that it has been a tough time for her having been bereaved a second time in a fortnight.
Besides her late mother and sister, several other members of Krishnamurthy's family, including her father, brother and her second sister, who live in Kadur, began showing COVID-19 symptoms last month and later tested positive for the virus. Krishnamurthy, 28, had made a visit to her family in Kadur a few weeks ago. She had, however, returned to Bengaluru by the time the first symptoms of infection among her family appeared. She had gone into self-isolation upon gaining awareness of her family’s COVID status and returned a negative test.
Former Australian cricketer and active commentator Lisa Sthalekar had recently lambasted the BCCI for their poor attitude and lack of promptness in reaching out to the grieving Krishnamurthy. Incidentally, she was also dropped across formats from India’s touring party to England.
India is bearing the brunt of the second wave of Covid-19, with families of several other cricketers like MS Dhoni and R Ashwin also having tested positive for the virus. Apart from the string of positive cases in the now-truncated IPL, Sachin Tendulkar, S Badrinath, Yusuf Pathan and Harmanpreet Kaur are among the batch of players who have been exposed to the virus in the past two months.
