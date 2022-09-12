Fans Wearing India Jersey Denied Entry to Asia Cup Final, Claims Bharat Army

Multiple reports on social media on Sunday claimed that many Indian fans who had valid tickets but wore the Indian jersey were denied entry into the Dubai International Cricket Stadium for the Asia Cup 2022 final between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

The information was first revealed by the official Indian cricket fans group, the Bharat Army, on its official Twitter handle.

They put out a video on their Twitter account in which some fans claimed that they were denied entry into the stadium because they were wearing the Indian team's jersey.