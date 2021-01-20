‘Aussies Get Pantsed’: Aus Media Hails India’s Test Series Win

Shubman Gill (91), Pant (89 not out) and Cheteshwar Pujara (56) all played brilliant innings as India chased down the mammoth 328-run target on the final day of the Test match, thus breaching Australia's fortress in Brisbane.

'The Australian' newspaper had on Tuesday said India has performed a miracle by storming fortress Gabba, alluding to the home side's unbeaten record at the venue since 1988.

"A ragged, embattled and depleted group has embarrassed a full strength Australia," it said.

Under the headline: 'Indian summer! Gabba streak ends with classic Test win', website cricket.com.au said that Australia's famous stranglehold at Brisbane fortress was breached as India completed one of their most remarkable Test and series victories.

Fox Sports described India's win under the headline: "'This was Test cricket's 'Thriller in Manila' - and India delivered a devastating knockout blow."