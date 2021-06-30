How Much Do Virat & Ronaldo Make Off One Instagram Post?

Instagram Rich List: Here's a look at how much sportspersons make off one sponsored Instagram post.
(Photo: PTI/BCCI)
Cristiano Ronaldo has become Instagram's highest-earning individual, making Rs 11.9 crore from each sponsored post, according to HopperHQ's 2021 'Instagram Richlist'.
The Portugal and Juventus footballer has replaced Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson at the top spot. The former WWE star, who now commands Rs 11 crore per post, has now moved to the second spot, ahead of pop singer Ariana Grande and make-up empire owner Kylie Jenner.
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is the only Indian in the top 20 of the list, earning Rs 5 crore for a post, according to the website. He's placed 19th while Priyanka Chopra is 27th, making almost Rs 3 crore for each post.
In the list of highest-earning sportspersons from across the world, Virat stands fourth, behind Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar. According to Hopper HQ, Messi makes Rs 8.6 crore for each sponsored post on his Instagram while posts on Brazilian Neymar's accounts go for Rs 6.1 crore.
While there are no other Indian cricketers in the list of 395 celebrities and influencers, there are three South African players - Ab de Villiers, Faf du Plessis and Dale Steyn.
