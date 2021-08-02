Great Britain's Tom Daley Spotted Knitting in Stands at Tokyo Olympics

A shared gold medal on friendship day and a few slices of history for Indian fans were among the things that dominated the headlines over the weekend. Along with that, an image that has gone viral is of Great Britain athlete Tom Daley who was spotted knitting in the stands during the women's 3m springboard final.

The diving hero caused a stir among Olympic TV viewers as the cameras panned towards him. At the Tokyo Games, Daley has won gold alongside Matty Lee in men's synchronized 10-meter platform event, was seated in the spectator stands at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Sunday.