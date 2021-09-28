England Pitch Invader Jarvo Charged With Trespass, to Appear in Court on 12 Oct

Daniel Jarvis, better known as Jarvo 69, has been charged with aggravated trespass for invading the cricket pitch during the fourth Test between England and India at The Oval.

Jarvis, wearing an Indian test jersey, invaded the pitch thrice at three different venues during the Test series between England and India.

"Daniel Jarvis is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Tuesday October 12. It follows an incident on Friday, September 3 in which a man gained access to the pitch at the south London ground and collided with England batsman Jonny Bairstow during the fourth test against India. He was arrested on September 3 and taken into custody, before being released on bail and later charged as above," read a report by newsshopper.co.uk on Tuesday.