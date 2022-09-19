Durand Cup: Video Shows West Bengal Governor Pushing Sunil Chhetri For Photo Op

In a video doing rounds on social media, the governor of West Bengal, La. Ganesan is seen pushing Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri, as the former tries to get himself in the frame for a photo.

The incident took place at Kolkata's Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan on Sunday, 18 September. Following the win against Mumbai City FC in the final, Bengaluru FC striker Sunil Chhetri went to the presentation ceremony to collect an award, where he was pushed by the governor.