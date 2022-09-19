Igor Stimac to Continue as Indian Men’s Football Team Head Coach Till July 2023

This will be Stimac's third contract extension after he took charge of the national men's team in May 2019 on a two-year tenure. In 2021, he was given a contract extension of a few months till September of that year. He was then given another tenure extension of one year which was to end this month.

"In the first agenda of the meeting, the Technical Committee recommended the extension of Senior Men's Team Head Coach Igor Stimac's contract till the AFC Asian Cup 2023," the AIFF said in a release.

The 2023 AFC Asian Cup will be held from 16 June to 16 July but the venue is yet to be decided after original hosts China pulled out due to Covid-19 situation in that country.

Stimac's continuation was on expected lines after he guided the national team to the 2023 Asian Cup Finals with a dominant show in the qualifiers here in June. It will now be just a matter of formality for the executive committee of the AIFF to stamp its seal of approval in its meeting on Monday.