AIFF, Qatar FA to Sign MoU on Strategic Alliance for Mutual Benefit

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Qatar Football Association (QFA) on "strategic alliance for mutual benefit", it was announced after a meeting between the top officials of the two football governing bodies, on Sunday.

Newly elected AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey and secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran on Sunday met Qatar Football Association chief Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Bin Ahmed Al-Thani and general secretary Mansoor Al-Ansari.