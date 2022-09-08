Asia Cup 2022: Tempers Flare in Pak-Afg Clash as Players Get Involved in Scuffle

Pakistani batter Asif Ali and Afghan pacer Fareed Ahmad were seen getting involved in an ugly altercation during an Asia Cup 2022 match on Wednesday, 7 September.

Pakistan were up against Afghanistan in their second Super Four match, and a win would have secured their place in the final. Chasing a low target of 130, Pakistan were 118/8 with eight deliveries to spare when Ahmad got the wicket of Ali. Following the dismissal, the duo initially engaged in verbal exchanges, before things escalated and the two almost came to blows.