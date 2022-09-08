Asia Cup 2022: Shoaib Akhtar Criticizes Afghanistan Fans for Damaging Stadium

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar criticized the Afghanistan cricket fans for damaging the Sharjah Cricket Stadium following an Asia Cup 2022 defeat against Pakistan on Wednesday, 7 September.

The green shirts handed Afghanistan a one-wicket defeat in a thrilling contest, which sparked a chaotic bedlam in the stadium following the conclusion of the match. In a video which was now gone viral on social media, alleged Afghan fans were seen breaking the chairs of the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and also attacking the Pakistani supporters.