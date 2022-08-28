Asia Cup 2022: Fans Impressed as Fakhar Zaman Walks Despite No Appeal From India

"Class act by Fakhar Zaman. Don't see Pakistanis walking when they know they are out and the umpire misses it. #INDvPAK," wrote one user.

"Many batters would have just stood there and pretended they didn't edge it and hoped that the opposition wouldn't appeal -- but that was fantastic sportsmanship from Fakhar Zaman #INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2022," tweeted another.

Another fan also reminded everyone about cricket being a gentleman's game.

"Fakhar Zaman hats off to you for walking before the umpire lifts his finger. Cricket is a gentleman's game after all#INDvsPAK," wrote the user.

After Babar's early dismissal, Fakhar could have been a potential threat to Indian bowlers along with Mohammad Rizwan. The left-hander had played a crucial knock against India in the Champions Trophy final in 2017, which Pakistan won by 180 runs.