When ‘Slow’ and Steady Daniel Sams Choked Gujarat Titans

With very limited options to play for the country, 29-year-old Australian Daniel Sams has plied his trade in various cricket leagues across the world, donning Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians jerseys among others.

With nothing else but pride to play for in IPL 2022 -- five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians are already out of IPL 2022 -- the Rohit Sharma-led side snatched victory from the brink of defeat, and Sams played a key role for them, bowling an excellent final over to defend an improbable nine runs against the rampaging Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans.

The left-arm pacer bowled slower deliveries throughout and kept it out of the batters' hitting arc, which he revealed was the plan all along. Come to think of it, the Australian has played only seven T20 Internationals and his first-class and List A resume too is nothing much to talk about.

But he has molded his game in several T20 leagues across the world and has become a utility all-rounder, who can step up as per the demands of the game, having taken 94 wickets and scored 721 runs in 81 T20 games.