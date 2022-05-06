IPL 2022: Table-Toppers Gujarat Titans Elect to Chase vs Struggling Mumbai

IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians are playing Gujarat Titans on Friday night in Mumbai.
(Photo: BCCI)
Hardik Pandya and his Gujarat Titans will bowl first against Mumbai Indians in Match 51 of IPL 2022 being played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
Hardik's team are placed at number one in the IPL standings with 16 points from 10 matches while Mumbai Indians have already been eliminated from the race to the playoffs with two points from nine matches.
Pandya said they decided to bowl first because they wanted to use the new ball well. "After the last game, we decided to forget the game as it (win) would come. Batters and bowlers know they need to get better," Pandya said, confirming that Gujarat Titans are going into the match with an unchanged playing XI.
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said they want to finish the tournament well after a long season.
"Last game was good (for us), we want to carry on with the momentum despite it being too late. We need to prove ourselves every time we get on the field. There have been ups and downs, we have played well in patches, we need to do it consistently today," Sharma said.
While Gujarat are playing the same XI that lost their last outing against Punjab, Mumbai have brought in M Ashwin in place of Hrithik Shokeen.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith.
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Shami.
