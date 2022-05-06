IPL 2022: Table-Toppers Gujarat Titans Elect to Chase vs Struggling Mumbai

Pandya said they decided to bowl first because they wanted to use the new ball well. "After the last game, we decided to forget the game as it (win) would come. Batters and bowlers know they need to get better," Pandya said, confirming that Gujarat Titans are going into the match with an unchanged playing XI.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said they want to finish the tournament well after a long season.

"Last game was good (for us), we want to carry on with the momentum despite it being too late. We need to prove ourselves every time we get on the field. There have been ups and downs, we have played well in patches, we need to do it consistently today," Sharma said.



While Gujarat are playing the same XI that lost their last outing against Punjab, Mumbai have brought in M Ashwin in place of Hrithik Shokeen.

