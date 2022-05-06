IPL 2022: Ranveer Singh at the Stadium to Watch Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

Actor Ranveer Singh at the Brabourne Stadium for GT vs MI match of IPL 2022, on Friday,
Image: BCCI
Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh was spotted in the stands at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, watching the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians clash on Friday.
The actor was seen sporting a purple floral outfit along with a bucket hat. He was dancing and cheering for both the teams while enjoying his time at the stadium.
Ranveer Singh cheering for the teams at GT vs MI Match 52.
Ranveer Singh at the Brabourne Stadium for GT vs MI in IPL 2022.
Ranveer is a big cricket fan and often visits stadiums to watch live matches and encourages the players from the stands. He has added extra fire to the lively atmosphere at the stadium.
Gujarat Titans are currently at the top of the table while Mumbai Indians are at the bottom of the IPL standings with just one win this season so far.
GT skipper Hardik Pandya is playing against his former team MI and will be looking forward to win this match, after losing their previous game against Punjab Kings.
Mumbai Indians batted first and set a target of 178 runs for GT to chase. Opener Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma scored 45 and 43 runs respectively. Tim David scored 44 runs not out off 21 balls to add to the total score.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)