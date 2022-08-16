SLC Seeks Rs. 2 Billion From Arjuna Ranatunga for ‘Loss of Reputation'

The Statement said Ranatunga "has spoken with malicious intent, damaging the goodwill and reputation of the SLC and have deliberately made public comments by making false and defamatory accusations against the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket."



Accordingly, Members of the Executive Committee have sent Letters of Demand to Arjuna Ranatunga, claiming Rs. 2 Billion as damages for the loss of reputation that occurred to Sri Lanka Cricket and its officials by the said false and derogatory statement.

