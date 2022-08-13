Paarl Royals Rope in Buttler, Miller, McCoy and Bosch for CSA T20 League

As of now, the Durban franchise, owned by the RPSG Group which bought Lucknow Super Giants franchise, and MI Cape Town, owned by Reliance Industries who run five-time IPL champion side Mumbai Indians, had already announced their list of pre-signed players.

Buttler was the standout player for Rajasthan in this year's IPL, scoring a mammoth 863 runs at an average of 57.53 and a strike rate of 149.05. He hit four centuries and as many fifties, as well as smashing 45 sixes to be the leading run-getter of the competition.

Miller played a critical role with the bat for Gujarat Titans to win IPL 2022. He scored 449 runs in 16 matches at an average of 68.71 and a strike rate of 141.19.

He was sixth on the list of leading run-getters in IPL 2022 and the second highest run-scorer for IPL debutants after captain Hardik Pandya.