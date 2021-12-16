Watch: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Receives Knighthood at Windsor Castle

Hamilton had been awarded the MBE, a Member of the Order of the British Empire, in 2009 after he won he his first championship. The ace racer has won more races and scored more pole positions than any one else in the history of the sport.

Hamilton is also the only black driver in the 70-year history of Formula One and in 2020, he launched the Hamilton Commission to help improve representation for Black people in UK motorsport. In 2021, he launched a charity called Mission 44 which looks to empower young people from under-represented groups in UK.

The 36-year-old was awarded his knighthood and the resulting title in the 2021 New Year Honours list after matching Michael Schumacher with his seventh Formula 1 World Championship.