Verstappen Rides the Shiny Crest; FIA Takes Gloss Away From an Epic Championship

Red Bull secured Pole with some teamwork and a racy set of soft tyres. There was no sign of a let up in the hours leading to the race. Mercedes had the brighter start, Hamilton getting his wheels rolling a tenth of a second faster than his rival. The Brit snatched the lead straight off the blocks.

Verstappen was on softs, and enough pace to challenge Hamilton into turn seven. Even though he was forced wide, Hamilton managed to cut the corner and remain ahead of the Dutch driver.

Verstappen took an easy pit stop under virtual safety car and Sergio Perez played the perfect foil, holding up Hamilton just enough to eat into his lead.

But Hamilton passed Perez and worked diligently to rebuild his lead. With only six laps left to end of the race, Hamilton was comfortably ahead by twelve seconds.

An eighth championship beckoned Hamilton. Just when it seemed like the only result possible, Nicholas Latifi opened the door for Verstappen, when he lost control and put his Williams in the wall on lap 54. The safety car allowed Verstappen another set of swanky softs.