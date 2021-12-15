Sergio Aguero Retires From Football Due to Heart Condition

"It's a decision that I made to preserve my health. It's what the doctors said to me, that it would be better to stop playing. I made the decision around 10 days ago. I'm very proud of my career, it was a dream come true. I just wanted to be a professional player and never thought that I would play in Europe," he added.



Aguero finishes his 18-year long career with 427 goals in 786 games. He is also only the fourth-highest scoring player in Premier League history with 184 goals in 275 games, behind only Alan Shearer (260), Wayne Rooney (208) and Andrew Cole (187).