Seb Coe Praises India's Bronze Winning Relay Team in World U20 Championship

Lord Seb Coe interacting with India's athletes
Image: Twitter
Lord Sebastian Coe, President of the World Athletics Federation, praised India's mixed 4x400m relay team on their bronze-winning performance at the U-20 World Athletics Championships, stating the country is making significant development in the sport.
The Indian quartet of Bharath S, Priya Mohan, Summy, and Kapil finished third in the final of the 4x400m relay team event on the first day of games on Wednesday, claiming the country's fifth medal in the tournament's history.
Coe, 64, was seen chatting with Indian athletes, including medalists, in a video shared by him.
In the video he's been captured saying, "This is what you need at the start of the championship. Congratulations to your 4x400m mixed relay team, fantastic performance in the heats as well," he said.
The double Olympic gold medallist in 1500m urged the other Indian athletes to follow the footsteps of the mixed relay team.
"That means you have go to do what they have done, there is big pressure there. I loved watching you guys perform and this is a sport and country that is really making great progress," he added.
"You had great triumphs in Tokyo. Now this your moment to shine on the stage and then it's your chance to go for the Olympics."
