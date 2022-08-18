Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019SC To Hear IOA's Appeal Against Delhi HC Order

SC To Hear IOA's Appeal Against Delhi HC Order

The Supreme Court will hear IOA's appeal against Delhi HC's order to set up a Committee of Administrators
PTI
Sports
Published:

IOA moves Supreme Court against the Delhi HC's recent order which appointed Committee of Administrator.

|

File Picture 

<div class="paragraphs"><p>IOA moves Supreme Court against the Delhi HC's recent order which appointed Committee of Administrator.</p></div>

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear during the day itself the appeal of the Indian Olympic Association challenging the Delhi High Court direction for setting up of a three-member Committee of Administrators (COA) to take over the affairs of the sports body.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the appointment of the CoA may lead to the Association's suspension by the International Olympic Committee as it happened in the case of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) recently.

The bench agreed to hear the appeal of the IOA during the day after finishing the hearing of listed matters.

Also ReadCoA Expresses 'Surprise and Disappointment' Over FIFA's Ban on AIFF
The Delhi High Court on August 16 had ordered the setting up of a three-member CoA to manage the affairs of the IOA.
Also ReadHockey India Election Process to Be Completed by Oct 9: FIH-CoA Joint Statement

The high court said the persistent recalcitrance of the IOA to comply with the Sports Code made it imperative that its affairs be put in the hands of the COA comprising former Supreme Court judge Justice Anil R Dave, former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi, and former Secretary of Ministry of External Affairs Vikas Swarup.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT