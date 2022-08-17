Hockey India Election Process to Be Completed by Oct 9: FIH-CoA Joint Statement

The meeting was attended by FIH's acting president Seif Ahmed, CEO Thierry Weil and the members of the CoA -- Justice Anil R Dave, former Supreme Court Judge, SY Quraishi, former Chief Election Commissioner of India and Zafar Iqbal, a former Olympian.

Speaking in context of the Delhi HC order with respect to HI, Ahmed said, "We don't consider the court as a third party and respect the judiciary. We believe that the order of a court is not an interference."

Meanwhile, Dave said, "The interaction was extremely positive and encouraging. We have been able to conclude and agree on some important next steps to ensure the continued smooth functioning of Hockey in India keeping in mind the foremost importance of the spirit of the sport and best interest of our athletes."