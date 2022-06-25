Early Success & Controversies, Sarfaraz Khan Finally Draws Focus On His Batting

However, things were not as smooth for Sarfaraz as they seemed, not even after the head start at such a tender age and he was accused of age fraud by a school team in 2011.

A bone test taken by him didn't match the registered date of birth at the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). However, a later assessment by the MCA gave him a clean chit. But that incident took a toll on his mental health and led him to consult a psychologist.

In 2012, he was amongst the three cricketers from Mumbai selected for a month-long stint with the Hull Cricket Club in the Yorkshire League. Sarfaraz also got inducted into the lofty Wisden Cricketers' Almanack in the same year. Steering past the hiccups, just when things were starting to look good for him, the Mumbai batter got expelled from a BCCI batting camp at Bandra Kurla Complex on disciplinary grounds.

In 2015, Sarfaraz got dropped from the Mumbai team along with teammate Suryakumar Yadav for making unsavoury gestures at MCA officials after leading his team to a victory in the U-19 championship semi-final. Their match fees were withheld for two years as a punishment.