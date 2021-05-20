SAI Offers Insurance for Athletes, Coaches and Support Staff

The Sports Authority of India will provide medical and accident insurance cover to more than 13,000 athletes, coaches and support staff starting from this year. This is in keeping with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports’ undertaking to ensure the safety and well-being of all athletes and support staff in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Shri. Kiren Rijiju said athletes as well as the coaching and support staff assisting them to realise their potential were the biggest stakeholders of the Ministry. “We want to ensure that all our athletes and contractual staff have health cover during these difficult times and even after. They are our national assets.” Rijiju asserted.