Rujuta Khade Shines Bright as She Breaks 20-Year-Old Swimming National Record

Rujuta Khade records a new National Record in 50m women's freestyle event
photo: @rujutakhade/Instagram
Rujuta Khade rewrote a 20-year-old National Record in the 50m women’s freestyle event on Tuesday at the National Aquatics Championship held in Hyderabad. She recorded a timing of 26.47s in the event, thus breaking Shikha Tandon’s national record of 26.61s, which she had registered in 2003. Rujuta emerged first in the event while Anannya Nayak finished second with a timing of 26.64s and Nina Venkatesh stood third with a timing of 26.73s.
Rujuta’s husband, Virdhawal Khade also stood first in the 50m men’s freestyle event with a timing of 22.82s while Mihir Ambre finished second while registering a timing of 22.96s A.S. Anand occupied the third position as he finished in 23.30s.
In the 1500m freestyle event, Aryan recorded his third National Record as he finished first with a timing of 15:29.76s. Kushagra Rawat finished second in 15:45.62s while the Best Indian Time holder Advait Page finished third in 16:07.27s. Sajan Prakash who represents the All India Police Sports Control Board, won the Men’s 200m butterfly event and recorded a timing of 1:59.37s while Suvana C Bhaskar rewrote the National Record in 50m women’s backstroke event as she finished first in 29.63s.
In swimming, the record registered at the National Aquatic Championships is considered a National Record while the best timings registered at other tournaments are known as Best Indian Time.
