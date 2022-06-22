Kohli 'Practicing Well' Ahead of Rescheduled Fifth Test Against England

Former India skipper Virat Kohli is leaving no stone unturned to prepare for the upcoming rescheduled fifth Test against England at Old Trafford starting on July 1.

India will face England for the rescheduled fifth Test next month but before that the visitors have started training upon arrival.

Kohli on Tuesday shared pictures from his training session as he looked all geared up for the upcoming match.

"Practice well. Stay happy," Kohli captioned the post on the Koo app.