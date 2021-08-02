Recommend Shooter Naresh Kumar Sharma for Tokyo Paralympics: SC to PCI

The Supreme Court on Monday, 2 August, directed the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) to recommend the name of five-time Paralympian shooter Naresh Kumar Sharma as an additional participant in the 50 meter parashooter event in the Tokyo Paralympics.

The PCI has been directed to report compliance of the order by Tuesday.



The Paralympics are slated to begin on 24 August, and Monday was the last day for recommending names for the events.