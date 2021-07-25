Tokyo 2020: Need To Back Our Skills In Tie Against Germany, Says Rani Rampal

While India lost to the Dutch by a big margin, Germany defeated Great Britain 2-1 in their opening Pool A match on Sunday.

"We can definitely take a lot of positives from our first match. We played an aggressive brand of hockey, especially in the first half. We created many chances and also capitalised on one chance in the first quarter itself. We were in control for the better part of the match against the best side in the world and that has definitely raised our confidence," said Rani on the eve of the clash against the world No. 3 side.While India lost to the Dutch by a big margin, Germany defeated Great Britain 2-1 in their opening Pool A match on Sunday.

