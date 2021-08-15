Second Test, Day 4: Pujara, Rahane Frustrate England Bowlers With 50-Run Stand

Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara in action against England on Sunday
Image: PTI / Alastair Grant
It was a perfect opportunity for Chetestwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane to find some form, with the ball not doing much. The pitch had slowed down, and the sun was out as well. The two right-handed batters did exactly that as India went to tea without losing a wicket at 105-3.
The duo took their fourth-wicket partnership to 50 runs and India's overall lead to 78 runs. Pujara is batting at 29 from 148 balls, while Rahane is at 25 from 75 balls.
The England bowlers did not allow Pujara and Rahane to score freely. The batsmen, too, decided not to take any unnecessary risks as not much batting was left for India, with Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja coming out next. By tiring out the bowlers, they gave themselves the best chance to score and gain some confidence.
Despite having played 80 balls and being at the crease for almost 3 hours, Pujara still seemed susceptible to the England attack. While India did not lose any wicket, the England bowlers also did not allow the two batsmen to get going.
With each over, the duo got more confident and looked comfortable at the crease as they entered their 20s. As the players walked out for tea, the two Indian batters could be seen smiling, having enjoyed some much-needed time in the middle.
Published: 15 Aug 2021,08:23 PM IST