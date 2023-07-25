PSG vs Al Nassr Live Streaming: Where to Watch PSG vs Al Nassr Match

PSG vs Al Nassr Live Streaming details
(Image: iStock)
Football fans will get to witness an epic clash on Tuesday between Paris Saint Germain and Cristiano Ronaldo-led Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. PSG is looking forward to winning a few games in order to prepare themselves for the opening league game against Lorient on 12 August.
The game will be hosted by the Nagai Stadium in Osaka, Japan on 25 July. PSG suffered continuous defeats in the Round of 16 stages of the UEFA Champions League from 2021 to 2023. Al Nassr has been struggling in the Saudi Pro League in recent days despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s big move to the Saudi club.
PSG is expected to win Tuesday’s game against Al-Nassr. Let's have a quick look at the live-streaming details of the PSG vs Al Nassr football match.
PSG Probable XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Milan Skriniar, Marquinhos, Lucas Hernandez, Marco Verratti, Vitinha, Manuel Ugarte, Lee Kang-in, Marco Asensio, Neymar
Al Nassr Probable XI: Nawaf Al-Aqidi, Ghislain Konan, Al-Oujami, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Alex Telles, Marcelo Brozovic, Seko Fofana, K Al Ghannam, Talisca, Cristiano Ronaldo, Abdulrahman Ghareeb
When will the Club Friendly game match between PSG and Al Nassr be played?
The Club Friendly game match between PSG and Al Nassr will be played today, on 25 July 2023.
Where will the Club Friendly game match PSG vs Al Nassr be played?
The Club Friendly game match between PSG and Al Nassr will be played at the Nagai Stadium in Osaka, Japan.
At what time will the Club Friendly match between PSG and Al Nassr begin?
The Club Friendly game match between PSG and Al Nassr will begin at 3:50 PM IST.
Which TV channels will telecast the PSG vs Al Nassr Club Friendly game match?
PSG vs Al Nassr match will not be telecasted on TV in India.
Where can we watch the PSG vs Al Nassr Club Friendly game match live online?
PSG vs Al Nassr match will be live streamed on the official PSG app and website.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)