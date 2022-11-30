Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated After Bengaluru Bulls vs Pink Panthers

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table Updated: Today, on Wednesday, 30 November 2022, all the Kabaddi fans witnessed two amazing matches of Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. In the first game, the Bengaluru Bulls played against Jaipur Pink Panthers and in the second match, Dabang Delhi K.C squared off against Tamil Thalaivas.

The Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Season 9 officially kicked off on Friday, 7 October 2022. The live streaming of all the Pro Kabaddi matches is available on Disney + Hotstar. People can also watch the live telecast of the matches on Star Sports channel.

Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Bengaluru Bulls (45-25). Below is the updated Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table after Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers.