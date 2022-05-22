'No Small Feat': Narendra Modi Meets Thomas Cup-Winning Indian Badminton Team

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Indian shuttlers on Sunday, 22 May.
(Photo: Screengrab/PM Modi Twitter)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Indian badminton players on Sunday, 22 May. The players shared their experiences from the recent Thomas Cup and Uber Cup. He also held a brief "question and answer" round with the players and said their achievement was "not a small feat".
Meanwhile, the shuttlers said they were "proud that we have the backing of our prime minister".
Last week, the Indian team created history by winning the first-ever Thomas Cup crown in the tournament's 73-year-old history. The men's team beat Indonesia in the finals, the most successful country in Thomas Cup.
Another hero of India's historic win, Kidambi Srikanth, said, "PM took so much time out of his busy schedule to meet us. He called us immediately after the finals, and also spoke to us, and congratulated us. This kind of things definitely help all players to do well. This is something that is unmatchable."
Meanwhile, HS Prannoy said, "It's been a happy moment for us because we won Thomas Cup after 73 years. There was pressure during the quarterfinals as we knew if we lost, we wouldn't get the medal. We were determined to win throughout the various phases."
Chief coach Pullela Gopichand said that PM Modi always encourages players by directly connecting with them irrespective of whether players win a medal or not. "Interactions with the PM are quite consistent. He follows the players and the sport," Gopichand said.
Meanwhile, doubles coach Mathias Boe told NDTV, "I've been a player and won medals but have never been called by my prime minister."
"What motivates me the most is that you never discriminate between medallists and non-medallists. I have learnt a lot in this tournament. Next time, the women's team also has to win," 14-year-old shuttler Unnati Hooda said during the interaction with PM Modi.
(With inputs from NDTV.)