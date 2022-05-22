'No Small Feat': Narendra Modi Meets Thomas Cup-Winning Indian Badminton Team

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Indian badminton players on Sunday, 22 May. The players shared their experiences from the recent Thomas Cup and Uber Cup. He also held a brief "question and answer" round with the players and said their achievement was "not a small feat".

Meanwhile, the shuttlers said they were "proud that we have the backing of our prime minister".

Last week, the Indian team created history by winning the first-ever Thomas Cup crown in the tournament's 73-year-old history. The men's team beat Indonesia in the finals, the most successful country in Thomas Cup.