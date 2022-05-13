India Create History, Make Thomas Cup Final for the First Time in 73 Years

The Indian men's badminton team has crated history yet again in Bangok, Thailand after defeating Denmark 3-2 in the semi-finals of Thomas Cup. This is the first time in the 73-year history of the tournament that India have made the final.

HS Prannoy won the decider against Denmark, showing nerves of steel to see off the Danish challenge from Rasmus Gemke in a very tightly contested fifth game of the tie.

India will play defending champions and 14-time winners Indonesia on Sunday in the final. They beat Japan in the semi-final.