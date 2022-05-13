India Create History, Make Thomas Cup Final for the First Time in 73 Years
HS Prannoy won the decisive game against Denmark's Rasmus Gemke and won the semi-final 3-2.
The Indian men's badminton team has crated history yet again in Bangok, Thailand after defeating Denmark 3-2 in the semi-finals of Thomas Cup. This is the first time in the 73-year history of the tournament that India have made the final.
HS Prannoy won the decider against Denmark, showing nerves of steel to see off the Danish challenge from Rasmus Gemke in a very tightly contested fifth game of the tie.
India will play defending champions and 14-time winners Indonesia on Sunday in the final. They beat Japan in the semi-final.
Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen
One of India's star player Lakshya Sen was up against Denmark's Viktor Axelsen for the first match of the semi-finals round. But it didn't turn out to be a successful start for the Indian team as Sen lost in straight sets of 21-13, 21-13 against Axelsen.
Denmark took the lead in the contest by 1-0 as the master Axelsen put on a show.
Satwik Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Kim Astrup-Mathias Christiansen
Doubles was up next and Satwik Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty were facing Kim Astrup-Mathias Christiansen for Match 2 of the semi-finals.
After a disappointing start, India's hope of reaching the finals was lifted by Satwik-Chirag as they won a thriller by 21-18, 21-23, 22-20, against the Danes duo.
Kidambi Srikanth vs Andre Antonsen
Kidambi Srikanth continued to keep team India's dreams of a historic final going after defeating Denmark's Andre Antonsen.
Srikanth maintained his calm in the decider and round 3 of the match, winning the game by 21-18, 12-21, 21-15.
With this victory, India were 2-1 up in the tie after three games and were in the box seat to seal a berth in the final.
Krishna Prasad Garaga-Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala vs Andres Skaarup Ramussen-Frederik Sogaard
However, Game 4 didn't out to be a good one for India as duo Krishna Prasad Garaga-Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala lost to Andres Skaarup Ramussen-Frederik Sogaard, in straight games by 14-21, 13-21.
The India vs Denmark Thomas Cup semi-final match was now headed into a decider match between HS Prannoy and Rasmus Gemke.
HS Prannoy vs Rasmus Gemke
Heading into the final match of the semi-finals, H.S. Prannoy.
He was India's only and last hope of creating history. Prannoy lost the first set against Gemeke but made a comeback in the second and won the third in style. He defeated Gemeke by 13-21, 21-9, 21-12 to lead India to its first-ever Thomas Cup final.
